William Dwyer out as Warren police commissioner ahead of planned retirement

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police Department Commissioner William Dwyer is out of a job, both he and the mayor confirmed Tuesday.
Mayor Lori Stone announced the move just ahead of Dwyer's planned retirement in April. But Stone said no firm date had been set.
Dwyer said he was given a letter from the mayor saying he was being let go effective immediately. He said three people escorted him out of work around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
She says she had different opinions than Dwyer when it came to hiring and from now on, the human resources department will handle hiring police personnel. The Warren Police Officers Association helped weigh in on the decision, the mayor said.
Dwyer has served as police commissioner for nearly nine years.
Part of a statement from Stone said:
I want the residents of Warren to know I am committed to ensuring the Warren Police Department provides the consistent, dependable, and community-based services our residents have come to expect. I have full faith in those providing leadership for the Warren Police Department moving forward. Warren Police Deputy Commissioner Charles Rushton will serve as the acting interim Police Commissioner while I conduct a search for a permanent replacement.
I wish Commissioner Dwyer all the best and I am grateful for his years of service to the Warren community.