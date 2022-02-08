Watch
News

Actions

William Shatner coming to Motor City Comic Con in May

items.[0].image.alt
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
William Shatner
Posted at 8:50 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 08:50:09-05

(WXYZ) — William Shatner, known for his many roles including playing Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, is coming to Motor City Comic Con this May.

Shatner will appear Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 during the convention for autographs and professional photos.

Autographs cost $120 and photo ops are $130.

After moving to October in 2021 due to COVID-19 health restrictions, the show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from May 13-15.

“Every year we have been making Motor City Comic Con bigger and better, and we are thrilled to soon reveal the plans for 2022” said Michael Goldman, Founder and Convention Promotor of Motor City Comic Con.

RFID wristbands will return this year, and more information is expected to be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest winter weather updates for metro Detroit!