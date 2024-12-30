Willis man dies in officer-involved shooting in Exeter Township

EXETER TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A 47-year-old Willis man is dead after being shot & killed by police in Exeter Township over the weekend.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office tells us this happened on Saturday, Dec. 28. In a statement sent to media, the sheriff's office did not disclose what led up to the incident.

Authorities identified the man killed as Brian Donald Miller, who had been wanted by the Washtenaw County Sherrif's Office for failure to appear on the charges of Larceny from a person and resisting & obstructing.

Prior to his most recent warrants, Miller had been released from custody on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

As is standard procedure, the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty.

"This incident and its result was not the outcome sought by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or the Deputy Sheriff who was called to respond to a 911 cal," police said in the statement. "The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the men and women who serve and protect extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Miller. We know this is a difficult time and we offer our prayers for peace and comfort in the trying days ahead. We are also keeping our deputy involved in the incident in our thoughts and prayers. These thoughts extend to all Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employees and those emergency first responders, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office members working the investigation and Monroe County Central Dispatch employees. No one sought this tragic outcome and the loss of life."