Windsor celebrating Prohibition Week with tours, Riverfront Speakeasy and more

Our friends across the border in Windsor are celebrating Prohibition Week later this month, with special events and a Riverfront Speakeasy along the Detroit River.

According to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, Prohibition Week will take place Aug. 17 through Aug. 23 across the Windsor area.

"Long before Windsor became a world-renowned food, drink, and entertainment destination, our region played a pivotal role in one of North America’s most fascinating eras. From legendary rum-running routes across the Detroit River to iconic distilleries and hidden speakeasies, Prohibition left a lasting mark on our communities," the website reads.

Watch below: Detroit's prohibition past: How the city kept the drinks flowing during the 'war on alcohol'

How Detroit kept drinks flowing during prohibition

During the week, there will be guided tours, historical experiences, themed events, tastings and more.

"Prohibition Week offers the perfect opportunity to uncover the people, places, and stories that made Windsor one of Canada’s most legendary Prohibition destinations," the website said.

In the Windsor-Essex region, prohibition took place in the 19th and 20th centuries, and the are was a major bootlegging hub during the 13 years of U.S. prohibition.

"The area was known as the ‘Windsor Detroit Funnel’. In fact, most of the liquor being smuggled into the U.S. during this time was from Canada, and it is estimated that as much as 75% – 80% came across the Detroit River," the website says.

The Riverfront speakeasy will be Saturday, Aug. 22 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Michael D. Hurst Legacy Park. It will include jazz musicians, vintage cars, illuminated sculptures and much more.

Other events include:

