Windsor International Film Festival announces full lineup for 2026, featuring 232 films

The Windsor International Film Festival has announced its full lineup for the 2026 event, taking place Oct. 29 through Nov. 8, just across the border.

The entire festival will feature 232 films from 55 counties with more than 300 screenings. It will kick off with "Paper Tiger" directed by James Gray on Oct. 29, and the closing film will be "The Debut" starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

According to WIFF organizers, "La Bola Nega" will also play at the festival. The film from Netflix won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year. The film that was the first runner-up, "I Play Rocky," will also play at WIFF.

Other previously announced films include "Club Kid" from Jordan Firstman, "Coward," directed by Lukas Dhont, "Josephine," directed by Beth de Araújo, "Louf," directed by Aziz Zoromba and "Queen at Sea" from Lance Hammer.

“Based on the excitement we’ve already been feeling from patrons over the past few weeks, we know WIFF 2026 is going to be full of energy. We’ve selected a great program for you to discover, and we can’t wait to hear about what everyone is most excited to see. Like every year, we bring films from all over the world to Downtown Windsor, but this year we are also putting a big emphasis on supporting and experiencing Canadian films,” WIFF Executive Director and Chief Programmer Vincent Georgie, said in a statement. “From our community partners, hard-working volunteers, trusting sponsors, and more, the success of WIFF year over year is truly a community effort. Now dive into the 2026 programming, and we’ll see you at the movies.”

WIFF will also celebrate Canadian films with the WIFF Prize in Canadian Film, which will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 1. Then, a free community screening of the winner will be presented Monday, Nov. 2.

Tickets for each film is available on the WIFF website. Fans can also get festival passes, general ticket 10-packs and premium ticket three-packs on the WIFF website.