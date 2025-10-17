Windsor International Film Festival to screen 2 movies in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is crossing the border this year, bringing two screenings to Downtown Detroit.

WIFF and the Downtown Detroit Partnership will host two screenings from the festival at Campus Martius Park during the opening nights of the festival – Thursday, Oct. 23 and Friday, Oct. 24.

"The Barbarian Invasions" will screen on Oct. 23. It's the only Canadian film to win the Oscar for best international feature.

Then, on Oct. 24, the documentary "Play it Loud! How Toronto Got Soul" will play at Campus Martius Park, tracing the roots and influence of Jamaican music in Canada.

The screenings start at 7 p.m. each night, and on Friday, there will be a special Q&A with the film's director, Graeme Mathieson.

“We’re proud to bring part of WIFF’s 2025 lineup to Campus Martius Park in a way that deepens our connection with Detroit,” said Vincent Georgie, WIFF executive director and chief programmer. “The passion of our audiences and support from partners like the Downtown Detroit Partnership help make the festival what it is. We can’t wait to welcome Detroiters and attendees to experience these standout films. See you at the movies.”

WIFF kicks off on Oct. 23 across the border and will feature 231 films across 11 days. You can learn more here.