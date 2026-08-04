Windsor man camps out to become first person to bike across Gordie Howe bridge

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The multi-use path on the Gordie Howe International Bridge opens to pedestrians and cyclists Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., and at least one person is already in line.

Check out Tony's story in the video player below:

Bikers & walkers prepare for their first trek over the Gordie Howe Bridge

Justin Bellemore, 31, of Windsor, Ontario, arrived at the Windsor entrance at 4 a.m. Tuesday — the day before the path opens — yoga mat in hand, determined to be the first person to bike across.

WXYZ Justin Bellemore

"It kind of just started as a joke probably as soon as they announced the bridge would have the multi-use path that you can like bike across and stuff. I kind of just tell everyone, I'm just like, 'Yeah. I'm going to be the first one across.' And then the more I repeated it, it's just like, 'All right, now I gotta back this up, be a man of my word," Bellemore said.

He called off work to stake his spot on the Windsor side of the bridge, across from Detroit's historic Fort Wayne on West Jefferson.

Other cyclists on the Windsor side say they plan to join Bellemore on opening day.

"Being one of the first ones to bike over the first day, I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," David Oriet said.

Related Story: Cars and trucks officially begin crossing the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Cars and trucks officially begin crossing the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Dennis Phillips, an 83-year-old cyclist, is also looking forward to the crossing.

"I think it's great. I'm looking forward to maybe getting across the bridge and exploring Fort Wayne cause it's right close there," Phillips said.

The mile-and-a-half span connects Windsor and Detroit's Delray neighborhood. Officials with the Gordie Howe International Bridge have released the following guidelines for those planning to walk or bike across:

Bring proper travel identification for yourself and any minors traveling with you.

Expect a one-way crossing to take 20 minutes by bike and 45 minutes on foot.

Pedal-assisted bikes will not be permitted the first few weeks to manage large crowds.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Nov. 1 through March.

Biking or walking across the bridge is free.

On the Detroit side, the Delray neighborhood has added new bike lanes ahead of the opening. Amayrani Chavarin, a bartender at Black Horse Cantina, said she is ready to welcome Canadian cyclists to the area.

"It's a great mix of people," Chavarin said.

She said the new infrastructure caught her attention.

"I was surprised. I was like, 'Oh, ok they're really going hard with all the use of bike trails," Chavarin said.

The multi-use entrance on the Detroit side is located across from historic Fort Wayne on West Jefferson, where limited street parking is available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

