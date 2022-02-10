Watch
Windsor Police: Ambassador Bridge closed on both the United States and Canadian borders

Carlos Osorio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River, linking the U.S. and Canada, is seen from Detroit on Friday, June 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ambassador Bridge
Posted at 5:24 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 06:30:07-05

(WXYZ) — According to the Windsor Police Dispatch, the Ambassador Bridge is closed from both the American and Canadian borders.

As of 5:15 a.m., police said they have no estimated time for when the bridges will reopen or a reason as to why either side is closed.

Windsor police are now warning morning commuters of potential traffic congestion along Wyandotte St. W. near the Ambassador Bridge. The department encouraging drivers to "find alternate routes."

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information comes in.

