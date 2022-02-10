Windsor Police: Ambassador Bridge closed on both the United States and Canadian borders

(WXYZ) — According to the Windsor Police Dispatch, the Ambassador Bridge is closed from both the American and Canadian borders.

As of 5:15 a.m., police said they have no estimated time for when the bridges will reopen or a reason as to why either side is closed.

Windsor police are now warning morning commuters of potential traffic congestion along Wyandotte St. W. near the Ambassador Bridge. The department encouraging drivers to "find alternate routes."

There is potential for traffic congestion along Wyandotte St. W. near the Ambassador Bridge today which could result in travel delays for students attending the schools in the nearby areas. Find alternate routes if possible. #GECDSB #WECDSB — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 10, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information comes in.