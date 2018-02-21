Windsor Police investigating body recovered from Detroit River

WINDSOR, Ontario. (WXYZ) - A witness informed Windsor Police officers that they could see a male in the Detroit River on Tuesday in the area of the 1200 block of Riverside Drive West.

Officers arrived and located the male who was out of the water and transported to the hospital for assessment.

The complainant called back to inform police he could see another body out from the shoreline. The Coast Guard was contacted, and they located and retrieved a deceased female.

There was no identification found on her; police say she appears to be in her 50s. She was wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and white running shoes.

Windsor Police is investigating her identity and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police released the following photo of her key and unique watch, and are asking anyone with information to call 519-255-6700 ext. 4204.