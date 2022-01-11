Winners announced for 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards

(WXYZ) — Winners were announced this morning for the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY).

There were nine finalists – three in each category.

And the winners are:

Car of the Year: Honda Civic

Truck of the Year: Ford Maverick

Utility Vehicle of the Year: Ford Bronco

The process begins with a list of new or changed vehicles launched in each model year, and then jurors test and evaluate each of them.

Winners used to be announced during the North American International Auto Show. The North American International Auto Show is expected to return September 14, 2022, at Huntington Place in Detroit. It will reportedly be an indoor and outdoor celebration of mobility.