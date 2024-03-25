Winning $25K a Year for Life jackpot ticket sold in Livonia

A Michigan lottery player hit the $25,000 a year for life jackpot after a ticket purchased in Livonia.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the winning ticket matched five white balls drawn Saturday night – 01-03-08-13-29.

It was purchased at the Value Center Market located at 27428 6 Mile Rd. in Livonia.

This is the third time this year a Michigan player has won the lifetime prize. There was a ticket sold on Feb. 20 in Mt. Pleasant and an online ticket drawn on March 12.

The winners have two choices to collect their prize:



Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winners should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-917-6325 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prizes.