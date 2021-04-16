Winning lottery ticket worth $25K a year for life bought in Highland Park

(WXYZ) — A winning Lucky For Life ticket was sold at a store in Highland Park.

Michigan Lottery says the ticket was bought at the Monterey Party Store on Woodward Avenue. It matched the numbers drawn Thursday night — 03-04-18-31-43.

The lucky winner has two choices to collect the big prize:

• Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

• A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize.

The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.