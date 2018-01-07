Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Hampshire

Cloudy
SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar winners, to -purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the estimated record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - One Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire has matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million grand prize.
The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.
A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.
The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.
The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.
