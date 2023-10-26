Winning ticket sold for $3.4 million Lotto 47 jackpot on Wednesday night

The Michigan Lottery said a lucky player hit the Lotto 47 jackpot worth more than $3 million on Wednesday night.

There was one ticket that matched the winning numbers: 01-11-22-28-43-47 – worth $3.4 million.

Officials say the winning ticket was bought online at the Michigan Lottery website.

This is the fourth time someone hit the Lotto 47 jackpot this year. The last time was on Aug. 19 when a Kent County man won $8.75 million.

The player is asked to call the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to setup an appointment to claim their prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

