Winter at The Station returns to Michigan Central; here's what to expect

(WXYZ) — Michigan Central announced that Winter at The Station will return to the historic train station in Corktown.

The series will kick off on Friday, Nov. 14 and run through Sunday, Dec. 28.

Michigan Central Station will transform into a destination for holiday spirit, shopping and live entertainment.

It will be decked out for the holidays, and have a variety of events.

“Winter at The Station is a place for all to gather and celebrate” said Catherine Kelly, head of brand and communications at Michigan Central. “We believe that Winter at The Station will become a part of the city’s cultural identity and are working hard to ensure it becomes one of its most cherished holiday traditions.”

Last year, more than 55,000 people attended Winter at The Station.

Most of the programming will be free and open to the public. Others will be ticketed events, and people can visit michigancentral.com/events for more details.

On Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 29, shopping hours will be extended until 9 a.m. for the stores inside The Station. A gift-wrapping service will also be provided.

Other events include live music, starting on Friday, Nov. 15. There will also be Storytime at The Station, a free family-friendly reading event that will feature a Detroit Pistons player reading “The Old Sleigh” by Caldecott honorees Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey to kids.

On Friday, Nov. 28, local kids brand Sammy Whammy's will hold a felt cookie-decorating workshop. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 13, Sammy Whammy's will host a felt train garland workshop.