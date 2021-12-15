Winter Blast returning in 2022, moving to Royal Oak

(WXYZ) — The Winter Blast festival is moving to Royal Oak and will return in 2022, organizers announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort will be held Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb.6, 2022, in downtown Royal Oak.

The move was approved by the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority this week.

“I want to thank the City of Royal Oak and the Royal Oak DDA for providing critical funding to continue this great winter tradition, and we’ll have an exciting new layout and plans to announce in the coming weeks,” said Jon Witz, Winter Blast Royal Oak festival producer, in a press release. “Winter Blast is a celebration of winter experiences, dining, live music and family fun. Attendees can expect the same wonderful winter-themed attractions they’ve come to know and look forward to over the years, as well as some new programming.”

Organizers say festivalgoers can expect winter-themed experiences, family activities, local music and more. The Royal Oak Farmers Market will reportedly transform its parking lot into a frozen ice rink, the big winter slide will also be revived and ice sculptures will be featured in an ice garden.

The festival will be held east of Main Street and south of 11 Mile Road.

Winter Blast Royal Oak is free and open to the public from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Feb, 4; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.