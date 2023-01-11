Winter Fest, Ultimate Fishing Show and Detroit sports among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, Winter Fest is bringing fun that the whole family can enjoy.

If you'd rather skip the winter activities and think ahead to the spring, the Detroit Boat Show and the Ultimate Fishing Show return.

Here's seven things to do this weekend:

Detroit Boat Show



Thursday and Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Huntington Place at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit

The Detroit Boat Show is back this weekend at Huntington Place. Boating gear and more will take over the 500,000-square-feet space. In addition, there will be live music, a paint a paddle workshop, T-shirt giveaway, face painting, kids craft zone, lawn games and more.

Detroit Pistons



Friday 7 p.m. against New Orleans Pelicans; Sunday 1 p.m. against New York Knicks

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons are home for two games this weekend, with one against the New Orleans Pelicans and the second against the New York Knicks.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets



Saturday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena.

Dog Adoption at Carhartt Workshop



Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carhartt Community Workshop second floor at 5800 Cass Avenue in Detroit

Detroit Animal Care and Control is pairing up with Carhartt for a dog adoption event. About 75 dogs are up for adoption, and the suggested fee is $100 to add a furry friend to your home. All adoptable dogs have been spayed, neutered, microchipped and are fully vaccinated.

Ultimate Fishing Show



Thursday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

Hundreds of booths of fishing tackle will fill the Suburban Collection Showplace this weekend. Specialty baits that are only offered once a year will be available. Michigan dealers will be on site with several kinds of fishing boats and engines. Owner operators of outfitters, lodges, resorts, charters and guides will also be on site.

Video Lab for Kids: Adventures in Moviemaking



Saturday 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Apple store at Twelve Oaks Mall at 27500 Novi Road in Novi

Kids between the ages of 8 and 12 can participate in an imaginative moviemaking event at Twelves Oaks Mall. Apple's creative team will show kids how to create short videos using the Clips app on iPad. During the event, kids will plan and create videos using transitions, Memoji, stickers, posters and more. Devices will be provided for those attending. Sessions with amplified sound technology can be requested.

Winter Fest



Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Adams Butzel Complex at 10500 Lyndon Street in Detroit

Winter Fest is bringing fun for all ages to the city of Detroit. The complex will have live performances, open ice skating, figure skating demos, bumper cars, laser tag, carnival games, video games, a mobile bowling alley and much more. A Frozen Forest will feature Elsa, Anna, Olaf, face painting and more. A Detroit Sports Zone will have games, a tailgate and spirits bar for those 21 and up. And there will be food trucks.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.