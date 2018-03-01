Winter storm causes some school closings, flight delays

Light Snow
HI: 39°
LO: 36°
Schools are beginning to cancel night activities and there are reports of flight delays at Detroit Metro Airport due to the winter storm.
Stay up-to-date with school closings and flight cancelations.
Oakland and Livingston counties are under a Winter Storm Warning and the rest of metro Detroit is under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Snow totals could reach up to 5-6 inches or more, especially along and north of M-59.
