Winter storm causes some school closings, flight delays

2:18 PM, Mar 1, 2018
Jim Edwards

Schools are beginning to cancel night activities and there are reports of flight delays at Detroit Metro Airport due to the winter storm. 

Oakland and Livingston counties are under a Winter Storm Warning and the rest of metro Detroit is under a Winter Weather Advisory. 

Snow totals could reach up to 5-6 inches or more, especially along and north of M-59.

