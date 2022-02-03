(WXYZ) — This winter storm has ski slopes across Michigan booming. The idea of real snow is exciting for operators and patrons at Mount Brighton in Livingston County.

Freshly dusted slopes are Mount Brighton's bread and butter. General Manager Mike Giorgio says the ski resort sells itself after a storm and visitors almost always pour in.

"Schools all over have been canceled and we got about 10 inches of snow last night and we anticipate ... we'll be flooded with folks," said Giorgio.

Joe Hamilton would normally be working around this time but thanks to the snow he'll be having a bit more fun.

"Well I've got a snow day because I drive a school bus, so I've got the day off, so I'll be here to get some runs in before it gets too busy," said Hamilton.

Not everyone got the day off.

Paul Kavanaugh and his crew were busy all night and all morning trying to clear Mother Nature's mess.

"It's wet, it's heavy and there's ice underneath, so it's been slow, but we've kept up with it for a day now. Now we are cleaning up with a little salt and we are good to go," said Kavanaugh, owner of Kavanaugh Outdoor Services.

Brighton and other areas of Livingston County saw some of the higher total snowfalls in our region.

That being said main roads were pretty clear by daybreak and sidewalks were well salted.

Back on the slopes excitement just keeps brewing.

"Everyone seems so much more charged and ready and ... we have a little saying that when the snow falls our job is a little bit easier," said Giorgio.

