Winter storm to impact SE Michigan this weekend; 3"-5" of snow expected

(WXYZ) — Our first significant snow of the winter season is on track to hit metro Detroit this weekend.

First off, if you're ringing in the New Year outdoors tonight, a few showers will be possible with temps near or just above 40 degrees. Tomorrow may also start with a rain shower or even a wintry mix near and south of Detroit with morning temps well above freezing.

However, any mixed bag of precipitation will change over to all snow during the afternoon and evening hours as temps fall back into the 30s. Snow will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning impacting travel conditions across Lower Michigan.

Snowfall totals between 2"-4" are expected to be widespread across metro Detroit with some spots of 5" or more possible. Keep in mind, this is going to be a heavy, wet type of snow.

Arctic air will rush in behind this storm system with single digit wind chills to start the week and highs only in the 20s both Sunday and Monday afternoons.