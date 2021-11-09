Winter Wonder Lights at Meadow Brook to kick off Nov. 26

(WXYZ) — Meadow Brook will kick off its annual light show Friday, Nov. 26 at Meadow Brook Hall, located on the Oakland University campus.

The light show will run through December 30 and feature all-new Winter Wonder Lights in honor of the 50th anniversary of the annual Holiday Walk.

All attendees must purchase their tickets online prior to arriving and Meadow Brook Hall members can access the Holiday Walk and Winter Wonder Lights for free.

Parking is also free and shuttle service is available.

The Holiday Walk is an indoor, daytime event. Winter Wonder Lights is an outdoor, evening event. Both experiences will take place in rain, snow, or sunshine.