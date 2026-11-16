Winters at the Station returns to Michigan Central with live music, markets, movies & more

Winter at the Station returns to Michigan Central for November and December with live music, movies, winter markets, stories and more.

According to Michigan Central, the celebration is in its third year and officially opens Saturday, Nov. 21 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 27.

See inside the Winter at the Station from 2025 in the video below

See inside Michigan Central for Winter at the Station

This year, there will be Winter Market Weekends on Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 18-20 with up to 40 local makers in the Grand Hall, curated with TechTown Detroit.

Fridays at the Station will return with live music on Nov. 27 featuring Motown Museum Takeover and Dec. 18 with the Urban Art Orchestra and Choir.

This year will also feature holiday movies playing on Sundays and the days before Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Storytime at the Station.

Those looking to re-charge can check out the Winter Wellness Series, which will include Pilates, meditation and music on different days.

Family Zones will also be there with letters to Santa, activity sheets and games, plus an interactive coloring experience on massive LED walls.

You can see the full schedule of events here