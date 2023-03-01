Witchcraft cocktail bar 'The Black Salt' opens this week in Hamtramck

(WXYZ) — A new witchcraft cocktail bar called The Black Salt opens this March in a historic bar in Hamtramck, serving up drinks that focus on "the homeopathic and metaphysical properties of the ingredients."

The bar is located at 2764 Florian, just off Jos Campau and one block north of Holbrook. Zoey Ashwood is behind the bar, and said the idea came from a collection of experiences she's been through.

Ashwood lived on the east coast for a long time and worked in the art and entertainment industry, but moved back to Detroit. She said she got to the point where she could open her own business and the historic building fell into her lap.

"The bar idea came quite naturally for creating a space that was a little bit more, we call it conscious drinking," Ashwood said. "I've also been very much into the metaphysical world for quite a while, so I've worked as a life coach, worked as a Tarot reader, and this kind of merges the knowledge of those two things."

According to Ashwood, bars with drinks focusing on homeopathic and metaphysical ingredients have been around for a long time.

The Black Salt's menu will change seasonally depending on the ingredients that are available. One major thing that stands out at The Black Salt is their spell cocktails.

What's a spell cocktail? It's a drink prepared by bartenders who perform a small ritual during the preparation process. Then, you complete the ritual by following the instructions and drinking the drink.

According to Ashwood, they are starting off with basic spell cocktails and focusing on the areas that are usually most important to people throughout life: Love, cleansing/protection, and financial prosperity. The drinks are focused on healing and processed-based rituals.

"These are very non-denominational spells. So they really focus more on consciousness and bringing the person into a place where they can manifest energy and bring that energy into their life," Ashwood said.

She said all of the ingredients they use are used in different rituals for specific things. For example, she said, the money spell cocktail has pomegranate garnish on it, and pomegranate seeds have been used throughout time for prosperity.

"We're really excited to be using very Michigan, very local ingredients. That's kind of a big thing for me and for everyone that's working here at the Black Salt, using what's local or using what's around us is a big part of our spiritual practice," Ashwood said.

People can also order cocktails without ritual. You can either ask the bartender for a cocktail "with ritual," or, they'll have two-sied coasters. If you put your coaster with the 8-pointe star facing up, the bartender will know to make the drink "with ritual."

On top of the spell cocktails, The Black Salt will offer regular cocktails, other drinks and mocktails.

Ashwood said there's also something about the energy in the building where The Black Salt is located. It's more than 100 years old and was last home to Mephisto's, a bar that closed in the late 2000s.

She said they're excited to be opening it back up after it was closed for such a long time.

"A really big part of the energy and the excitement here too is to be in Hamtramck, to be opening a bar that's been here for so long and honoring the footprint that's here," she said.

Ashwood does expect large crowds with the opening and said there has been overwhelming interest in the bar, so they really appreciate everyone's patience, especially as some of the cocktails takes a bit longer to prepare.

The Black Salt will open Friday, March 3 at 4 p.m. You can arrive between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to be entered into a raffle for a "prosperity and protection" mystery bag. Then, the bar will be open 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.