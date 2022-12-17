Watch Now
Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez, 30, walks out of the courthouse while holding his 5-year-old son Kai'Lon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion took the stand Tuesday and told jurors that Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and wounded her as she tried to walk away from him in the Hollywood Hills more than two years ago. The Canadian rapper has pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Megan Thee Stallion
Posted at 11:36 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 11:36:57-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion's former close friend said in a recorded interview played in court that she saw rapper Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan's feet.

Kelsey Harris' interview with prosecutors from September was played at Lanez's Los Angeles assault trial Friday.

When Harris was on the stand Wednesday, she said she did not see Lanez firing the gun that left Megan wounded and she had not been entirely truthful during the September interview.

The Canadian rapper Lanez, 30, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, has pleaded not guilty to assault with a firearm and two other felony charges.

