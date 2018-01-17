Witness speaks out to 7 Action News after 4 homicides in 8 days in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - Deputies in Pontiac are investigating four homicides, all of them happened within the span of eight days.

The most recent happened on January 13 at home in the 800 block of Robinwood. A man and woman were shot and killed, while another man and two young children witnessed it.

According to the witness, it was a marijuana drug deal, and the two suspects turned the situation deadly.

The witness spoke out to 7 Action News, but he didn’t want to be identified. He said he was returning from a trip to the gas station.

"I come back to people running out of the house and I see them turn and around and shoot one of my best friends,” said the witness.

He said the boys, his 6 year-old son and the 9 year-old son of one of the victims saw it too.

"They don't fully understand like we do, their brains are still developing, they don't understand like we do,” said the witness.

City leaders in Pontiac tell 7 Action News, this deadly start to the new year is not indicative of the work the city has been doing to improve.

"We're at a point in our community where the people are fed up with the negativity, and they've stepped up in a mighty way, we have more community groups now than we've had in the last 10-15 years,” said city council president, Kermit Williams.

Police have suspects in custody for three of the four homicides.