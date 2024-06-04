Wixom man charged after allegedly killing infant

PONTIAC, Mich. — The Oakland County Prosecutor has charged a Wixom man after allegedly killing a 1-year-old child over the weekend.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, officers with the Wixom Police Department responded to a home in the 30000 block of Tamarack Drive for a report of a one-year-old child who was unresponsive. When officers got there, the mother of the child and her boyfriend were performing CPR on the child.

Emergency responders treated the child before being taken to a nearby hospital, and then being transferred to the Children's Hospital in Detroit. The child died at the hospital.

Investigators say that the child died from multiple injuries throughout her body. Officials tell us the boyfriend, 24-year-old Christopher Savage, was believed to be the only adult home when the child suffered the injuries.

Savage was charged with Felony Murder and First-Degree child abuse, appearing in 52-1 District Court in Novi earlier today. Bond was denied, and other court dates are set for later this month. Savage is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail.

“Words cannot begin to describe how deeply disturbing and upsetting this incident is,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a press release.. “Children deserve safe environments to grow and thrive and this child clearly did not have that opportunity. My office will fight for justice for the victim and their loved ones.”

“I am proud of the men and women of the Wixom Police Department for their thorough and tireless work to bring this case to a resolution," Wixom Police Chief Phil Langmeyer said in a press release. "The department’s condolences go out to the loved ones of McKinley who were so tragically affected by this senseless crime."