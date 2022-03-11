Wixom man charged in case related to death of 4-year-old boy

(WXYZ) — Wixom police say a man has been charged in connection to the death of a 4-year-old boy.

According to police, first responders were called to a home in the 30700 block of Beechwood Street on March 5 to help a boy who was reportedly unconscious and had shallow breathing. An investigation determined that the boy, identified as Jaice Dupont, had life-threatening injuries to his skull.

Police say the only adult with him at the time of his injuries was 30-year-old Wixom resident Deangelo Levell Hawkins, who is the boy’s guardian.

Officials say Hawkins was arraigned on March 10 on First Degree Child Abuse charges. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Police say Dupont passed away on the afternoon of March 10. Officials say the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office will now be revisiting the initial charges in the case.