WMU Foundation receives $550M donation, the largest ever for a public higher ed institution

(WXYZ) — Visionary West Michigan University alumni donated more than half a billion dollars to the public institution, the largest monetary gift in the school's history.

"Like Western, our donors are committed to a future that truly provides opportunity for everyone to advance," WMU President Edward Montgomery said. "In order to empower our future, we must break down the barriers created by historic inequities. This gift is an important step in leveling the playing field and putting quality education in reach for students from historically underrepresented populations."

The more than half a billion-dollar donation will be split amongst Western Michigan University ($200M), Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine ($300M), and Bronco Athletics ($50M.)

The gift will fund scholarships, research, increase athletic competitiveness, and more.

"This is a striking vote of confidence in the direction of Western, an expression of excitement for our medical school's next decade, a major commitment to our athletics program and belief in the promise of our community," Montgomery said.