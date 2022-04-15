WMU police officer, 2 others arrested in Kalamazoo Co. human trafficking investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXMI) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a human trafficking investigation resulted in three people being arrested, including a Western Michigan University public safety officer.

The sheriff’s office says the human trafficking investigation happened on Wednesday, April 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation led to the arrest of multiple people for accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

Sheriff Richard Fuller says the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for the investigation.

One of those three was Abraham Hohnke, a 49-year-old Portage man who worked as a police officer at WMU.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

Aaron Bower-Guimond, a 27-year-old who works for Bronson Healthcare, and Nathan Ruzick, a 26-year-old truck driver from Mattawan, were also arrested for accosting a child for immoral purposes.

WMU spokesperson Paula Davis released the following statement to FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station:

“As soon as WMU police became aware of his arrest, the individual was suspended without pay and, in accordance with provisions of the WMU Police Officers Collective Bargaining Agreement, given notice of intent to terminate pending review. His police powers and permission to be on campus were also immediately revoked. The employee opted to resign this afternoon, effective immediately.”





WMU's president sent a letter out to the campus saying Hohnke resigned on Friday after being suspended without pay by the university. The university says Hohnke was also given notice of intent to terminate pending review and his permission to be on campus was revoked.

Here's the full letter from WMU President Edward Montgomery:

"Today I write regarding a disturbing and serious matter so that you can be aware of this development and the University’s unequivocal response.



A WMU police officer was arraigned this afternoon on two serious charges, one count of accosting for immoral purposes a minor he believed to be 15 years old and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. No WMU student or any other member of the University community is involved.



As soon as WMU police became aware of his arrest, the individual was suspended without pay and, in accordance with provisions of the WMU Police Officers Collective Bargaining Agreement, given notice of intent to terminate pending review. His police powers and permission to be on campus were also immediately revoked. The employee opted to resign this afternoon, effective immediately.



While this incident did not occur on campus or in the course of the employee’s duties, I share these developments for the sake of transparency and in line with how seriously we take this matter. We are fully cooperating with authorities to aid their investigation as needed.



The behavior alleged in the charges is abhorrent and completely counter to the University’s values. The WMU police department is a fully accredited sworn force that is committed to community policing and the safety of our community. We will simply not tolerate behavior that undermines the faith and confidence in our officers who dedicate themselves to our safety daily."





Sheriff Fuller says Michigan is listed among the top ten states for human trafficking.

YWCA offers 24/7 assistance for victims of human trafficking.

