Woman arrested for stabbing driver in the back with scissors after crash in Hazel Park

Michigan State Police say a woman was arrested after stabbing another driver in the back with scissors after a crash along I-75 yesterday evening.

According to MSP, they received a 911 call from the area of I-75 and I-696, and while troopers were en route, freeway cameras showed two vehicles which appeared to have been in a crash, with one driver continuing to back into another vehicle.

When troopers arrived, they found a crash occurred and one of the drivers, a 37-year-old woman from Harper Woods, had stabbed the other driver in the back with a pair of scissors.

The victim was treated by EMS but refused to be taken to the hospital.

MSP said the suspect was determined to be impaired, was arrested and taken for processing.