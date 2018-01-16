Woman caught on camera stealing package off Westland porch

Light Snow
A woman was caught on camera stealing a package off of a porch in Westland.
(WXYZ) - Westland police are asking for the public's help to identify the woman caught on camera stealing a package off of a porch.
The theft reportedly happened at a home in the 39100 block of Hayward on December 21 around 8:30 p.m.
The woman is believed to be about 20 to 30 years old with glasses and dark-colored hair. She was wearing a gray coat and pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-467-7956.
