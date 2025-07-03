Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy, injured his twin sister & mom

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 55-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly killing a 3-year-old boy and injuring his twin sister and mother in a hit-and-run crash in Livonia last week.

Police say that around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, 55-year-old Tammy Sandoval, a Mount Morris resident, struck three people with her car before driving away from the scene.

The children's grandparents spoke with 7 News Detroit about the crash, identifying the victims as Tia and her twins, Khalil and Khloe. Regina and Michael Robinson say they are devastated.

Watch below: Family speaks after 3-year-old killed in Livonia hit-and-run, mom & sister injured

Family speaks after 3-year-old killed in Livonia hit-and-run, mom and sister injured

"I'm really, really torn apart seeing my grandson just laying on the table like that, and my daughter with tubes, and my other grandbaby with tubes down their neck, and you know all they wanted to do was go out and have fun at the carnival and the fireworks," said Regina. "I'm really messed up right now."

Watch below: Family members of Livonia hit-and-run victims provide update, call for change

Extended interview: Family of Livonia hit-and-run victims provides update, calls for change

Michael Robinson said Tia is still fighting for her life.

"Of all of it, even though all this is a great tragedy, the worst thing of all is how are we gonna tell Tia? She doesn't know," he said. "She's been in a coma since they brought her in."

Sandoval has been charged with the following:



Operating While License Suspended, Revoked or Denied - Causing Death (offenders face up to 15 years in prison)

Two counts of Operating a vehicle with a suspended license, causing serious injury (up to 1 year for each charge)

Failing to stop at the scene of an accident while at fault, causing death (up to 15 years)

Two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident where serious impairment was caused. (up to 5 years for each charge)

Sandoval is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning. If convicted at a later court date, she faces up to 42 years in prison.