Woman charged with Ethnic Intimidation in connection with Spirit Airlines incident

(WXYZ) — A 39-year-old Roseville woman is now facing charges in connection with an altercation that occurred Saturday evening on a Spirit Airlines flight to Detroit Metro Airport.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office has charged Alexandra Lynn Farr with Ethnic Intimidation, Assault and Battery, and being a Disorderly Person in connection with the incident. All three charges are classified as misdemeanors.

Farr is accused of shouting a racial slur at another woman during a verbal confrontation and then striking the other woman's hand when she tried to use her phone to record what was going on.

7 Action News spoke with the other woman, who is a Muslim. Aicha Toure described the attack while she was trying to get off of a plan at DTW. She says it started when an older woman dropped her luggage, which then accidentally hit another woman who allegedly became infuriated and verbally abusive. That's when Toure stepped in.

"I said, 'Excuse me, I don't think she did that on purpose. I think it was an accident. This lady could be your mom. I think you should be a little respectful.' From there, she looked at me and she was like, 'You F-in Muslim terrorist, nobody's talking to you. Mind your business.'"

Farr was arrested by Detroit Metro Aiport Police officers who responded to the scene. Farr is expected to be arraigned on the charges Friday.

Spirit Airlines sent a statement on the incident.

"A passenger on one of our flights arriving in Detroit last night chose to use appalling language toward one of our guests. That kind of language has no place on our planes-or anywhere else-and she is no longer welcome on any of our flights."