Woman charged with reckless driving after fatal Washington Township crash

WASHINGTON TWP., Mich (WXYZ) — A 27-year-old woman from Riley has been charged with a 15-year felony after crashing into another driver and killing a passenger.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of 32 mile and M-53 in February. The Riley woman was heading south on M-53 allegedly did not stop at a red light and crashed into another vehicle. The driver in that second vehicle says he felt the impact as the vehicle began to spin. Two people were hospitalized from the crash: the Riley woman and the female passenger in the second vehicle. That passenger died at the hospital, while the Riley woman was hospitalized with several injuries for two days.

The Riley woman, who has not yet been identified by police, has been charged with one count of Reckless driving causing death. She admitted she was utilizing her GPS while driving the vehicle. An arraignment for her has not yet been scheduled.

“This tragedy could have been prevented had the suspect not been engaged in activity on her phone,” stated Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham in a release about the incident. “Once again, I encourage everyone to please put your phone down while driving. Focus on the road. Follow the law and remain hands free while driving.”