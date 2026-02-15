Woman dead, 2 people hospitalized in wrong-way Whiteford Township crash

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — One woman is dead, and two people have been hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on US-23 in Whiteford Township on Saturday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound US-23, south of Sterns Road.

Police tell us that Ottawa Lake native Rhonda Bartnik, 60, was driving southbound in the northbound lane when she struck an F-150 going northbound head-on.

Authorities say that Bartnik died at the scene. The two people in the F-150 — the 18-year-old man driving and the 17-year-old girl in the passenger seat — were transported to the hospital, where they are both in serious condition.

Investigators tell us that careless driving was a factor in the crash.

