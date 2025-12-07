Woman dead after crashing car into back of semi truck tractor in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 30-year-old woman is dead after crashing a car into the back of a semi truck tractor on Saturday evening, according to the Sterling Heights Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Mound Road and Sterling Drive South.

Investigators say that the woman, driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu, was heading north on Mound before crashing into the back of the semi truck tractor that was stopped at a red light. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell us there was no one else inside the Malibu, and the driver of the semi truck tractor was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Officer Elliot with the Traffic Safety Bureau at (586)446-2920 with any information.