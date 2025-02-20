Woman dead after spinning Jeep into path of gravel hauler in Hazel Park on I-75

A driver is dead after spinning into a gravel hauler on I-75 on Thursday morning, according to the Michigan State Police.

It happened before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes in Hazel Park, near the 8 Mile exit.

Investigators say that the woman was driving a Keep Compass when she lost control and began to spin into the path of gravel hauler. The gravel hauler struck the deep on the driver's side.

That woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the gravel hauler was not hurt in the incident.

The freeway has been closed at that 8 Mile exit for a few hours to investigate the crash and clean up the scene.

“Troopers are currently working to notify the family of the driver as they are out of state.” said F/Lt Mike Shawin a social media post. “We continue to remind drivers to slow down and drive carefully when road conditions change. Troopers investigated over 35 preventable crashes across the district since midnight.”