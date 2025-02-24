Woman dead, children hospitalized in crash on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One woman is dead and two kids have been hospitalized after a crash on I-94 in Detroit on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Eastbound I-94 near Chene Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Investigators say that the driver of a Nissan Sentra was in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle, striking the right side concrete wall before going across all lanes and hitting the left wall.

The driver, who police didn't disclose the condition of, claims that the 28-year-old woman in the front seat and had been drinking and grabbed the steering wheel in an argument. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was also not wearing a seat belt, but police didn't detect alcohol or drugs in his system.

Michigan State Police says the two kids in the backseat, ages 1 and 2, were both in car seats and have been transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

“Troopers still have some investigation to complete on this crash.” said F/Lt Mike Shaw on the crash. “We want to remind drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelts anytime they get in the vehicle.”