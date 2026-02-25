Woman dies after being hit by car in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman is dead after police tell us she was hit by a car in St. Clair Shores early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on westbound I-94, near the Shady Lane pedestrian bridge. Police were called to the scene just after 1 a.m.

Officers got to the area and said the woman was dead when they arrived, with her body in the right lane of the freeway.

This is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Traffic Bureau at (586)445-5318.