Woman dies after being hit by gravel hauler in Monroe County, deputies say

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman has died after she was hit by a gravel hauler Wednesday morning in Ash Township, deputies said.

It happened around 4:55 a.m. on Telegraph Road near Carleton Rockwood Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a 55-year-old Detroit woman was walking in the right travel lane going southbound on Telegraph when she was hit by a white and silver 2021 Kenworth tractor, gravel-train combination.

The victim was wearing dark clothing at the time, authorities said.

The woman’s body went into the west side gravel shoulder on Telegraph Road.

Deputies say the truck, driven by Gordon Woodad, 40, of Ypsilanti, tried to avoid hitting the victim, crossed the centerline and came to a controlled stop on the northbound shoulder and right travel lane.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The truck driver was not injured.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

The victim’s name is being withheld as family members are notified.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7756.