Woman dies in Southfield apartment fire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 70-year-old Southfield woman is dead after a fire broke out in an apartment earlier this weekend.

Fire officials tell us it happened around 5 a.m. at a residence in the 24000 block of Civic Center Drive.

Fire fighters worked to extinguish the fire on the fourth floor of the building, where they found the woman unresponsive. First responders tried to save her life before she was transported to the hospital, where she later passed away.

The Southfield Fire Marshal said that a working smoke detector alerted neighbors to the fire who were able to quickly call 911. Also, a working overhead sprinkler system also helped to save lives by suppressing the flames and keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring units.

“Today, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased victim,” Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said via press release. “This tragedy accentuates the importance of always having working smoke detectors in all dwellings and sprinkler suppression systems in large living spaces. I applaud the quick action of neighbors and our firefighters for their consummate professionalism and bravery.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Southfield Fire Department at (248) 496-8902.