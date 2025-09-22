Woman fatally stabbed at Meijer gas station in Shelby Township, police say

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman was fatally stabbed at a Meijer gas station on Hall Road on Sunday evening, Shelby Township police confirm.

Video from the scene at the Meijer gas station:

Police say officers responded to the gas station at 15301 Hall Road around 5 p.m. and found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, police say.

According to police, the suspect originally left the scene but was later taken into custody by Macomb County Sheriff's deputies. Officials say the suspect and victim knew each other and lived in Utica.

Police emphasize that this was not a random attack and they say that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

