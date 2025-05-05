Woman found dead in attic after overnight house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One woman was found dead by Detroit firefighters while fighting a house fire on the city's west side early Monday morning.

We're told by a fire official that fire happened at a home on Wyoming and Aurora after 1:30 a.m., with first responders getting to the scene less than five minutes after the initial 911 call.

Firefighters arrived to a fully-involved fire at a two-story home. After knocking most of the fire down, the first responders found the woman's body in an attic.

Fire officials say it's unclear whether the home was occupied or a vacant, due to the fire fire being fully involved.

DFD's Fire Investigation division is looking into the cause of the fire.