Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman found dead in attic after overnight house fire on Detroit's west side

Detroit Fire Department officials say they are seeing quicker response times
WXYZ
Detroit Fire Department officials say they are seeing quicker response times
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One woman was found dead by Detroit firefighters while fighting a house fire on the city's west side early Monday morning.

We're told by a fire official that fire happened at a home on Wyoming and Aurora after 1:30 a.m., with first responders getting to the scene less than five minutes after the initial 911 call.

Firefighters arrived to a fully-involved fire at a two-story home. After knocking most of the fire down, the first responders found the woman's body in an attic.

Fire officials say it's unclear whether the home was occupied or a vacant, due to the fire fire being fully involved.

DFD's Fire Investigation division is looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAB names WXYZ-TV Station of the Year