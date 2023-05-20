Woman found fatally shot at Royal Oak Twp. dealership, police say

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police confirm a fatal shooting incident at Legends Motors in Royal Oak Township on Saturday.

Police say Saturday morning at approximately 8:40 a.m., MSP’s Special Investigation Section responded to a dealership in the area of 8 Mile and Wyoming in Royal Oak Township after receiving reports of shots fired.

Once on the scene, troopers say they found one female fatally shot.

Based on information obtained during a preliminary investigation, police say the shooting was a domestic homicide.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. No further information is known at this time.

