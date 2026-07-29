Woman killed after being hit by driver on Davison Freeway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A woman was killed overnight after being hit by a driver on the Davison Freeway, according to the Michigan State Police.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, on eastbound M-8 near Oakland Avenue in the city of Detroit.

Investigators say that the woman was running on the freeway and was struck by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with investigators unsure why she ran into the freeway.

Eastbound lanes of M-8 were previously closed for this incident, but they have since re-opened.