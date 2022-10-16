DPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run incident outside of LCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run incident Saturday night outside of Little Caesars Arena.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday night after The Millennium Tour concert featuring Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson.

Police have identified the suspect vehicle as a black Jeep Gladiator.

The identity of the adult female victim is unknown and she is listed as a Jane Doe.

No further information is known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, DPD asks that you call 313-596-2200.