Woman killed in suspected drunk driving head-on crash in Oakland County

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 57-year-old woman was killed and three other people injured in a suspected drunk driving crash involving three vehicles in Addison Township early Sunday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Lakeville Rd. near Hosner Rd. between Addison Township and Oxford.

Deputies say a 2013 Ford Edge, driven by a 36-year-old St. Clair man, was traveling east on Lakeville Rd. when he drove left of the center and collided with a 2013 Ford Fiesta. While they were in the roadway, a 1993 Buick LeSabre struck the Fiesta.

According to the sheriff's office, a 60-year-old Goodrich man was driving the Fiesta and a 57-year-old Goodrich woman was in the passenger seat. Both were trapped inside their vehicle.

After the crash, the Ford Edge caught on fire and the driver was able to get out safely.

When emergency crews arrived, the driver and passenger of the Fiesta were taken out of the vehicle. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital - Oakland and is in stable condition.

The woman was taken to Ascension-Crittenton Hospital in critical condition and was airlifted to Beaumont Royal Oak, but she later died from her injuries.

Deputies say the 25-year-old Oxford man in the Buick LeSabre sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Ford Edge sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Edge was taken the hospital and submitted to a voluntary blood draw as he was suspected of driving under the influence.

According to deputies, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and its not clear if seatbelt use played a role.