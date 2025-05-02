Woman now facing charge in connection to death of Detroit teen London Thomas

(WXYZ) — A 48-year-old woman was arraigned Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Detroit teen London Thomas.

Charla Rasida Pendergrass is charged with lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation.

During the arraignment, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Anna Merigian told the court that there is video evidence to show Pendergrass lied to police.

Charla's attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf during the arraignment today. The judge set bond at $50,000 cash surety and said she would need to have a GPS tether and no contact with any witnesses if released on bond.

"Between April 5, 2025, and April 24, 2025, it is alleged that Defendant Pendergrass failed to tell the truth to FBI agents while they were conducting a criminal investigation into the death of London Thomas. Aspects of the case currently remain under investigation and no further information will be released at this time," according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Charla's probable cause conference has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 7.

Charla is one of two suspects who were arrested on Saturday. In court earlier Friday, an attorney reported that both had been released from jail this morning. Charla was taken back into custody later on the charge she's now facing.

The attorney representing the suspects in London Thomas’ death told us earlier this week that he thought the criminal investigation troubling.

“A 17-year-old is dead. It’s always hard when a life is cut short, what we really want to look at is that the right person is behind bars,” defense attorney Terry L. Johnson said.

Johnson says neither of his two clients is the right person. He says the pair were taken into custody and transported to the Detroit Detention Center Saturday night after investigators found 17-year-old London Thomas’ body.

Thomas was last seen April 5 in Inkster and reported missing three days later. A 23-year-old man with whom Thomas was in a relationship with and whose home was raided two weeks ago in connection to the case—is believed to be the last person to see her alive.

Thomas’ body was found inside a parked white SUV in Southfield last weekend. Neighbors told 7 News Detroit the SUV had been parked there for two weeks, but no one knew how it got there.

