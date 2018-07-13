Woman puts HR representative in chokehold, stabs her with pen when resigning from job

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A former home health care employee is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another employee with a pen when she was resigning from the company. 

Police say 28-year-old Sakyra Ellis, of Redford, was resigning from her position at Custom Home Health Care. She arrived at W. Big Beaver Road in Troy to meet with a human resources employee to turn in her equipment. 

According to a release, when the suspect turned in a broken computer tablet, the HR representative told her that she would have to pay $500 for it to be fixed, per company policy. That's when Ellis became enraged and attacked the victim, putting her in a choke hold and stabbing her in the left arm with a pen. 

Ellis then fled the scene in a black 2016 Nissan Altima before officers arrived. Shortly after, other officers located the vehicle during a traffic stop on southbound I-75 near W. 14 Mile Road. 

 Ellis is charged with assault and battery. 

 

