Woman reported missing dies after being hit by train in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — After investigators say she was reported missing earlier in the day, a woman died in Dearborn this morning after being hit by a train.

Chopper 7 captures aftermath after fatal pedestrian train crash in Dearborn

Chopper 7 captures aftermath after fatal pedestrian train crash in Dearborn

Officers first received a report around 10 a.m. this morning of an elderly woman with dementia who had wandered from her home.

When searching for the woman, officers got word from emergency dispatchers that a woman had been struck by a train near Miller Road and Southern Avenue, on the south end of the city.

The woman was found on the railroad tracks and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Dearborn Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the woman's family and loved ones following this tragic loss of life. We ask that the community respect the family's privacy as they cope with this devastating loss," Dearborn Police said on social media.